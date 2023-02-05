Former NFL Superstar Arrested

Photo by Teryll KerrDouglas on Unsplash

One of the better players to ever play the game of football, despite being a controversial figure, was arrested in Florida on Saturday.

According to talk show host Andy Slater, former NFL cornerback and two-time pro-bowl superstar Vontae Davis was arrested on Saturday after crashing into a stopped car on the side of the highway. The car proceeded to then hit another person, who was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Vontae Davis was found sleeping on the shoulder of the highway.

Furthermore, Andy Slater continues in his report that Vontae Davis was coming from a club and had multiple drinks in his system. When questioned why he was sleeping on the side of the road, Vontae Davis replied, "I was tired."

Vontae Davis was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft, going 25th overall to the Miami Dolphins. He spent his first three seasons with the Miami Dolphins before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts, which is the team he is most known for playing with.

As a member of the Indianapolis Colts, Vontae Davis was voted into two pro bowls, one in 2014, and the other 2015. He remained with the Indianapolis Colts for 6 seasons.

Following his time in Indianapolis, Vontae Davis was signed by the Buffalo Bills, which would be the last team he ever played for.

Vontae Davis is known for walking out in the middle of a game at halftime with the Buffalo Bills and impromptu retiring from the National Football League in 2018.

