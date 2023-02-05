Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury

Photo by Cyrus Saatsaz via CC SA 4.0

The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.

With a closely contested conference as we approach the home stretch of the NBA season, the defending NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors, just suffered one of the biggest blows to their season in a 119-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

NBA and Golden State Warrior superstar and two-time most valuable player, Stephen Curry left the game early and headed to the locker room with a noticeable limp and injury after bumping knees with Dallas Mavericks' McKinley Wright IV.

The Golden State Warriors proceeded to report that Stephen Curry was removed from the game and would not return, however, X-rays were negative. Curry would however proceed to get an MRI to determine the extent of the damage.

Top NBA reporter for the Athletic, Shams Charania has now reported that Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left leg injury.

Golden State Warriors reporter for the Athletic, Anthony Slater, adds to the report that Stephen Curry is expected to be out for All-Star weekend. The NBA All-Star game will take place on February 19, which is currently two weeks away.

On top of missing All-Star weekend, the Golden State Warriors are still trying to determine the severity and exact amount of weeks they will be without their superstar player.

Any amount of missed time is tragic news for the defending champions, as they could likely slip out of the playoff picture by the time Stephen Curry is fully healthy and able to return. There is also the potential that Stephen Curry will miss more than just a couple of weeks, as the full severity is not known.

