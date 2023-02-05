MMA Superstar Retires After Devastating Loss

Photo by Bruno Massami via CC 3.0

One of the greatest mixed martial artists has decided to call it a career after their last fight ever tonight.

After 48 professional fights in his mixed martial arts career, Pride FC and Bellator MMA legend Fedor “The Last Emperor” Emelianenko hung up his gloves at age 46 and called it a career by retiring from MMA following tonight's heavyweight championship bout.

Competing against Ryan Bader for the 2nd time in his career, Fedor was dropped early by an overhand right and Bader wasted no time taking the top position and ended the Last Emperor’s career with a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes.

Considered one of the best heavyweight martial artists of all time, Fedor compiled a 31-1-1 record in the first decade of his MMA career across multiple promotions with an astonishing 24 of those wins by KO or submission

Fans have been calling for his retirement for several years, compiling a 4-3 record fighting for Bellator despite facing lesser competition in other past prime stars, including wins over Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and former middleweight Chael Sonnen.

In tonight’s win, Ryan Bader defended his Bellator heavyweight title for the third time and improved his MMA record to 31-7 (1).

Fedor took off his gloves for the final time, placing them in the center of the cage. He was surrounded by nearly a dozen MMA legends in attendance for the occasion, including former opponents in Dan Henderson and Mark Coleman.

Randy Couture also joined Fedor in the cage, uniting one of the greatest “what if” matchups in MMA dating back to the 2000s when both were the heavyweight champions in the UFC and Pride FC. UFC President Dana White also teased a matchup between Emelianenko and Brock Lesnar to take place at Dallas Stadium in 2009, but an agreement was never reached between the promotions.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.