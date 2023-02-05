NBA Makes Major Announcement After Brawl

Photo by Andre Tan on Unsplash

The National Basketball Association has handed down numerous suspensions after a major altercation and brawl broke out during a game between the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Five players were ejected from the game on Friday night, when Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba left the bench to initiate a fight against Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Austin Rivers.

The five players ejected were Austin Rivers, Taurean Prince, and Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as Mo Bamba and Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic.

Today, the National Basketball Association has released its response.

NBA Public Relations & Communications Twitter account posted a press release for the NBA communications office, detailing that three NBA star players received suspensions, and one other player received a fine.

Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has been suspended four games without pay, while Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended for three games without pay.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs also had been issued a one-game suspension.

Furthermore, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels has been fined $20,000 for his role in the altercation, which included running into the scrum and pushing Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba in the back.

The news is announced by Joe Dumars, the Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations.

Orlando Magic ended up defeating the Minnesota Wolves 127-120.

The Minnesota Timberwolves current record is 28-27, while the Orlando Magic are 21-32.

