NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating Injury

The National Basketball Association is holding its breath on Saturday night after one of the faces of the league left their game early due to a potentially very serious injury.

Late in Saturday's game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, it appears NBA superstar and two-time MVP Steph Curry suffered a serious injury after banging knees.

ESPN shared on Twitter a video of the contact, where Steph Curry collided knees with Dallas Maverick's McKinley Wright IV.

Following the contact, and after discussing with the medical training staff on the bench, NBA reporter for the Athletic, Antony Slater, shared on Twitter a video of superstar Steph Curry limping noticeably into the locker room to undergo further tests.

Steph Curry never returned to the game, and now we will await further injury announcements on the superstar.

This season with the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry has played 37 games and has averaged 29.7 points per game, 6.4 assists per game, as well as 6.4 rebounds per game over the course of 34.8 minutes per game.

The Golden State Warriors are currently sitting with a .500 record at 26-26, so any substantial time loss for the superstar Steph Curry could lead to the Golden State Warriors falling out of the playoff picture.

This comes just one season after the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry won the NBA Finals in 6 games against the Boston Celtics.

We will be monitoring the situation as we expect more information to come after the game against the Dallas Mavericks concludes.

Update: ESPN Announces Steph Curry will receive an MRI after x-rays were negative.

