Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

Photo by Sung Shin on Unsplash

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.

However, the team has consistently made excellent signings and acquisitions under the direction of the Los Angeles Dodgers President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman.

This offseason, the team lost Trea Turner to the Philadelphia Phillies by signing an 11-year, $300 million contract.

The Los Angeles Dodgers went out to acquire a replacement, by acquiring shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Jacob Amaya.

Miguel Rojas is an elite defensive shortstop and has spent previous time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as he made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014 before being traded to the Miami Marlins.

With Miguel Rojas back and under contract for one more season, the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to make a major decision.

According to baseball reporter for the Athletic, Fabian Ardaya, the Los Angeles Dodgers have signed infielder Miguel Rojas to a two-year extension worth $11 million.

The Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted the full terms of the new contract extension.

Miguel Rojas signed a one-year contract extension through the 2024 MLB season for $6 million, but the contract also includes a $5 million club option in 2025 with a $1 million buyout. Rojas will be guaranteed at least $6 million, with the total value of the contract worth up to $10 million over two seasons.

