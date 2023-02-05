Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery

Photo by Tomas Eidsvold on Unsplash

The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.

This season, the team decided to acquire superstar pitcher Justin Verlander in the offseason, as well as starting pitchers Jose Quintana and Kodai Senga.

The team also has one of the top prospects in all of baseball with Francisco Alvarez, the best catching prospect in the Majors and is currently ranked number 3 in all of baseball on the MLB prospect pipeline.

However, the team and their farm system took a massive blow on Saturday.

MLB is reporting that former New York Mets top pitching prospect, Matt Allan, underwent major surgery today.

Matt Allan underwent UCL revision surgery. This is the second time in the 21-year-old's young career that he has had to effectively undergo Tommy John Surgery. He last underwent this surgery in 2021.

Prior to all the surgeries and setbacks, Matt Allan was rated as the highest pitching prospect on the team. In 2021, he was the third-best prospect in the New York Mets farm system.

Since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft, Matt Allan has only pitched competitively in minor league games for the New York Mets in 2019. He played 6 games, pitching only 10.1 innings for rookie ball at the age of 18.

With back-to-back Tommy John Surgeries, it is unlikely Matt Allan will begin pitching again until 2024.

