Denver Broncos Lose Coach

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett in the middle of his first season with the team due to poor performance, leading the team to a losing record despite major offseason acquisitions, including a massive trade for quarterback Russell Wilson.

This offseason, the Denver Broncos made acquiring an elite head coach their top priority. The Denver Broncos proceeded to trade a first-round pick as well as a second-round pick in exchange for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton as well as a third-round pick.

Sean Payton proceeded to sign with the Denver Broncos with a five-year contract that will keep him with the team through the 2027 season.

When acquiring a superstar head coach and committing many assets, they get a lot of control over their own coaching staff.

One of Denver Broncos prominent coaches has just left the Denver Broncos following the decision to acquire Sean Payton.

According to top NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos are allowing their defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, out of his contract with the team and he is expected to interview with the Minnesota Vikings.

Ejiro Evero is likely leaving a situation where his role will likely be eliminated as Sean Payton will look to acquire his own coaching staff.

Evero was the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos in 2022. Prior to working with the Denver Broncos, Ejiro Evero had worked with the Los Angeles Rams since 2017. He has been a coach in the NFL since 2011, when he worked with the San Francisco 49ers.

He has interviewed this cycle for head coaching positions, but due to his current contract positioning, he was incapable of interviewing for other positions. By being let out of his contract, he has the ability to secure another position for this upcoming season before Sean Payton inevitably replaces him.

