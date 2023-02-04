Tennessee Titans Make Historic Move

Photo by Tanner Boriack on Unsplash

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a disappointing season, finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs in the National Football League. A big reason for this would have to be because of top players suffering major injuries, like starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill being knocked out for the season due to an ankle injury.

Heading into the offseason, the Tennessee Titans and head coach, Mike Vrabel, is looking to improve and build their team up to get back to competitiveness. This started with the team making a historic signing on Saturday.

Top NFL reporter, Ian Rapoport, is reporting that the Tennessee Titans have hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust as a defensive assistant. Coach Lori Locust impressed head coach Mike Vrabel as well as new general manager Ran Carthon in the interviewing process.

Sam Rapoport, who is currently working for the National Football League as the Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, tweeted out that coach Lori Locust will be the first-ever full-time female coach with the Tennessee Titans. Sam Rapoport continues by stating Coach Mike Vrabel has been a champion of the NFL Women's Forum for years.

Lori Locust has been a coach since 2008 but broke into the NFL as an intern a decade later with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018.

In 2019, Lori Locust became the first female position coach in NFL history with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under head coach Bruce Arians and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2021.

Now, Lori Locust will be making more history as being the first female full-time coach in Tennessee Titans history.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.