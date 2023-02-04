Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

Photo by Casey Murphy on Unsplash

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.

This season in 15 games starting, Jalen Hurts threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions. His running was also spectacular, rushing 165 times for 760 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. In games started by Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles went 14-1.

One of the biggest reasons for this elite quarterback play is due to the Philadelphia Eagles' elite offensive line. In an effort to retain the elite quality of play, the Eagles have made a major signing.

According to Jeremy Fowler, ESPN senior NFL reporter, the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed in principle to a contract extension with run game coordinator and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. There was a high risk that the Philadelphia Eagles could lose Jeff Stoutland as he was being interviewed for numerous offensive coordinator positions around the NFL.

Jeff Stoutland has been with the Philadelphia Eagles since 2013 and was a part of the team's first Super Bowl win in 2017 versus the New England Patriots.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be able to continue into the offseason following the conclusion of their very successful season knowing they have retained on of their best coaches.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.