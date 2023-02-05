NBA Superstar Refusing To Play

Photo by Erik Drost via CC 2.0

Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard, Kyrie Irving, is littered with drama throughout his entire career. The drama took a turn this week when just one week after his agent said the desire is "to make Brooklyn home" with a long-term contract extension, Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from the team.

Now, it appears Kyrie Irving is sitting out of games until the Brooklyn Nets trade him to another team.

NBA top reporter for the Athletic, Shams Charania, announced that Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving is out tonight versus the Washington Wizards.

The official excuse from the team is he is listed out with "right calf soreness", but with the trade deadline less than a week away on February 9, 2023, it makes a lot of sense to not risk any injuries to Kyrie Irving as they look to maximize the return package in a trade.

Also, Kyrie Irving has no desire to be on the team, so it does not make much sense for him to play when he already quit on the team.

This is not the first time Kyrie Irving quit on a team, as it has happened with each of his first two teams.

Irving requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers to seek a larger role. After being traded to the Boston Celtics, he got the bigger role he sought and stated he plans on re-signing with the team. That offseason, instead of re-signing with the team he once again quit on his team to sign with a new team, the Brooklyn Nets.

After suffering a 139-96 defeat against the Boston Celtics in his most recent matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving once again quit on his team and demanded a trade.

It will remain to be seen if Kyrie Irving plays any other game with the Brooklyn Nets before his inevitable departure, but at this point it appears unlikely.

NBA Reporter Keith Smith is reporting that a trade of Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets could happen "fairly quickly".

For now, though, we wait to see where Kyrie Irving ends up, and while we wait we know he will be sitting out of games.

Update: Bleacher Report is now reporting that Kyrie Irving is prepared to sit out the rest of the games as long as he is on the Brooklyn Nets.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.