NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical Condition

The National Football League world is reacting to another erratic comment today from former superstar and all-pro wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown stated on his Instagram live stream that he blames his former teammate of the Pittsburgh Steelers, James Harrison, for giving him CTE and that since the hit he has been "super aggressive".

"I wanted to tell you guys that I think James Harrison gave me CTE. James Harrison had an illegal helmet for over 20 years in the NFL. And he hit me one time. And ever since he hit me I've been super aggressive. So blame James Harrison for my CTE."

James Harrison was an elite linebacker throughout his career in the NFL, which spanned from 2002-2017. He spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before leaving for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013 and proceeded to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next three-and-a-half seasons before ultimately being cut and signing with the New England Patriots to finish his career in 2017.

James Harrison's time in Pittsburgh overlapped with Antonio Brown from 2010-2012, then from 2014-2017.

Antonio Brown has been much more erratic in the later parts of his career, demanding a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, then proceeding to freeze his feet in an effort to demand release from the then-Oakland Raiders, eventually signed with the New England Patriots where he played one game before his behavior got him cut from the team and suspended from the NFL.

Antonio Brown then finished his career as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where his last NFL appearance was throwing his jersey into the crowd and running off the field in the middle of the game.

While it does appear that Antonio Brown does need help, and could very likely be suffering from CTE, it seems very unlikely that one hit was the cause of it. According to Mayo Clinic, CTE is likely the cause of repetitive head trauma. So the notion that one hit gave him it is unlikely, as it would be the surplus of hits taken over a long, physical career.

