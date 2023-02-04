New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar

Photo by Izaac Crayton on Unsplash

The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying.

In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.

Since then, the New York Jets have spent a round 2 or better pick for the following quarterbacks: Kellen Clemens in the 2nd round of 2006, Mark Sanchez pick 5 overall in the 2009 NFL draft, Geno Smith in the 2nd round of the 2013 NFL draft, Christian Hackenberg in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL draft, Sam Darnold 3rd overall in the 2018 NFL draft, and finally Zach Wilson with the 2nd pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The only quarterback still on their team is Zach Wilson, who finished his 2022 NFL campaign being benched by the team and players displaying little confidence in the quarterback.

Moving forward, the New York Jets displayed an elite defense this past season, as well as having star rookie receiver Garrett Wilson to help lead the offense. What the team is missing is a quarterback.

The New York Jets are now looking to make a move for a quarterback through trade opposed to the draft.

According to a recent report by Pro Football Network, the New York Jets are going to go "all out" in an effort to acquire superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

This reporting falls in line with the reports that the Green Bay Packers are likely to trade Aaron Rodgers, as well as the New York Jets would be willing to pay the price of multiple first-round picks for the quarterback.

The New York Jets look primed to make a major move this offseason, and Aaron Rodgers may be the target if they feel they are a quarterback away from contention.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.