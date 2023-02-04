Superstar NFL Quarterback Given Permission To Seek Trade

Photo by Keith Allison/Creative Commons

The Derek Carr saga continues. Days after rejecting the long-time Raiders quarterback’s request to seek a trade, the team seems to be backtracking and has now granted him the ability to do so.

The Las Vegas Raiders will now allow Carr permission to engage with other teams in the attempt to work out a trade. Carr may only speak with the teams if they have agreed to compensation with the Raiders, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter notes that this is the same arrangement that was held last season between the Houston Texans and their own superstar quarterback, DeShaun Watson.

The permission comes ahead of a deadline of later this month, when a clause in his contract triggers on February 15, making more than $40 million in future earnings for Carr guaranteed.

This clause would make it very hard for the Raiders to trade the superstar quarterback and instead would likely lead to the team having to release him, and eat a large portion of his salary.

Carr said earlier in the week that he would not allow for an extension to that date, giving the Raiders more time to figure out what to do.

“I don’t think that would be best for me,” Carr said.

Now, Carr will have the opportunity to work to seek out his next team. Where he will play next season is still very unclear, but one thing that is certainly clear is that Carr’s time in a Las Vegas Raiders jersey has come to an end.

Although that was clear when he was benched with two games remaining in the season, but we digress.

