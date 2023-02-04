Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically Dies

Photo by Phil Goodwin on Unsplash

Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of a former superstar in the league. While he was not a player, his impact was revolutionary to the Minnesota Twins, the team he spent his baseball career working with.

According to Bob Nightengale, renowned and top baseball reporter for USA Today, Mike Radcliff, a legendary baseball scout for the Minnesota Twins has passed away. Bob Nightengale further stated that the Minnesota Twins' legendary scout, Mike Radcliff, "absolutely epitomized work ethic" and said "What a career. What a person".

It appears he died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Mike Radcliff is a 1979 graduate of the University of Missouri and began his career as an area scout with the Major League Scouting Bureau in 1983, where he worked until he was hired by the Minnesota Twins in 1987 as an area scout.

In 1993, Mike Radcliff was named the Director of Scouting for the Minnesota Twins and was the longest-tenured scouting director in Major League Baseball.

Mike Radcliff was the Minnesota Twins' current Vice President of Player Personnel, a position he has had since September 2007.

Throughout his career, he helped manage 27 full-time scouts and 34 part-time scouts, and coordinated the annual amateur draft, as well as the international scouting staff.

Through his storied career with the Minnesota Twins and all of baseball, he won the 2011 Scout of the Year in the Midwest.

Furthermore, Mike Radcliff got the ultimate honor for a scout, being inducted into the Professional Scouts Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 2nd, 2014.

He is survived by his wife and two grown children.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.