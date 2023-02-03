Charges Dropped Against NFL Superstar

Photo by Erik Drost/Creative Commons

Yesterday, we here at OnlyHomers covered the arrest warrant that was issued for NFL superstar Joe Mixon, a running back for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, we have learned that the arrest warrant has been rescinded and that the charge against him has been dropped by officials, although they say that the arrest warrant can be refiled at a later date as they continue to investigate the claims against him.

NFL reporter Ari Meirov tweeted out the news early Friday afternoon, saying "the arrest warrant for #Bengals RB Joe Mixon has been dismissed and the charge for aggravated menacing has been dropped, per the city prosecutor's office. It could be refiled at a later date after further investigation."

Mixon was drafted 48th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, making him a second-round pick of the Bengals. He has been a star running back ever since.

He was chosen for the 2021 Pro Bowl in a season where he rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns, as well as 42 receptions for 314 yards and 3 receiving touchdowns.

We will follow to see what more comes out about the allegations, as well as what we learn about whether the charges will ever be re-filed.

But for now, it seems that Mixon is safe from an imminent arrest, which is exactly what his lawyers predicted in a statement on Thursday, hinting that the charges would be dropped.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.