NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San Francisco

The future of star Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still unclear, and there is talk linking him to a number of different NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, in a story we brought to you on OnlyHomers yesterday.

But one team he will likely not be heading to is his hometown team, the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers grew up in Chico, California, in northern California near Sacramento, and he attended Cal Berkeley, playing his college ball there. He even almost was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, instead being passed up for another quarterback, Alex Smith, in a year where the 49ers held the number one pick in the draft.

During a golf event, the broadcast team was talking to a mic'd up Rodgers and asked him about the pursuit of his services, and whether he had "any news you want to share with us?"

Rodgers seemed amused by the question but immediately blurted out a firm answer in that he's "not going to San Fran."

While Rodgers likely meant this as a joke, he is correct in that he is unlikely to end up in San Francisco, a team that has a grouping of quarterbacks, albeit all currently being injured.

Brock Purdy looks to return for season two, and Trey Lance should be healthy as well. The team has already stated that they do not intend to bring back Jimmy Garopolo.

