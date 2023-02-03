Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super Bowl

Photo byAll-Pro Reels via Creative Commons

We are gearing up for a very exciting Super Bowl matchup later this month between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, but there is one star player who we are learning is unlikely to be on the field.

According to NFL reporter Ari Meirov, Kansas City Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid says it is doubtful that wide receiver Mecole Hardman will be available to play in the Super Bowl as he continues to work to recover from a pelvis/hip injury.

"I think it will be tough for him. I doubt that he'll make the Super Bowl. But, listen, he was not going to be denied the other day. And it's a tribute to the kid. He pushed himself like no other. He's a tough nut, man. He's all smiles with you but when it comes down to playing, he is a tough, tough kid."

The 24-year-old played in eight games this season, starting five of them. He had 25 catches and four touchdowns. Despite being injured, he played some in the AFC Championship Game, playing 15 snaps and catching two passes, according to NBC Sports.

It will be interesting to see who will pick up the receptions that Hardman will not be able to get, provided he is actually unable to play in the game. This year's Super Bowl will be in Arizona.

