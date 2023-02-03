Charges Dropped Against Top Football Star

Photo by Harry Walsh on Unsplash

Very serious allegations were made against Mason Greenwood, a top footballer for Manchester United, last year that led to charges.

Now, officials in England have said they have dropped the charges against the 21-year-old football star after “key witnesses” stopped cooperating with the investigation, according to The Crown Prosecution Service.

“We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review. In this case, a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.”

Greenwood says, “I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time.”

Greenwood was suspended from Manchester United after the allegations were made last year. You can read about the allegations here.

Now, the club says they have “noted” the dropping of charges, but say they will conduct their own “process’ before deciding whether to return Greenwood to the club.

The BBC, who has been covering the story, reports that their sources say that Greenwood will not play while the investigation from Manchester United is ongoing. It is not immediately clear how long that process will last or what Manchester United will need in order to reinstate Greenwood.

