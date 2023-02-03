Superstar NFL Quarterback Refusing Requests Of His Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okNNf_0kb4iSTf00
Photo byDave AdamsononUnsplash

Here at OnlyHomers, we have been covering the ongoing saga of the future of Derek Carr, and the fact that we are very aware that he will almost certainly not be in a Las Vegas Raiders jersey ever again, and we have learned more about that.

We previously covered the fact that Carr has not received permission to seek a trade ahead of the upcoming February 15 trigger date, and now ESPN is reporting that Carr has “no intention” of giving the Las Vegas Raiders an extension on the February 15 deadline.

That date is the day that more than $40 million in guaranteed money will kick in for Carr. This will make it so he is very unlikely to be traded to another team and instead will make it very likely that the team will cut ties with him and officially release him over the coming weeks.

That will obviously cost the Las Vegas Raiders some money, which they would not want. It would be a better financial decision to just go ahead and trade him, but with the decision to so far not allow Carr nor his agents to seek out a trade, it seems they have thus far not been going that route.

Carr said, "I don't think that would be best for me."

We now await word from the Raiders on what they will choose to do with these decisions.

