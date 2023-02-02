Las Vegas Raiders Linked To Superstar Quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lm6B1_0kahjn0a00
Photo byAll-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

The Las Vegas Raiders will most likely be having a new quarterback entering the 2023 season, as former long-time quarterback Derek Carr has been benched and already told fans he will be going to another team next season.

The decision to move on from Derek Carr is obvious, as the team would save nearly $30 million by cutting Derek Carr for this upcoming season. Combined with the fact that Derek Carr was incapable of leading the team to a winning record, and in 15 games with the team in 2022 threw for one of his worst seasons ever averaging only 234.8 yards per game through the air, it is clear the team will look for a new answer at quarterback.

Tom Brady was excepted to be the number one focus for the Las Vegas Raiders, and CBS reported that the Las Vegas Raiders were expected to "aggressively pursue" the superstar quarterback. However, that plan is no longer, as Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL "for good".

Now the team is being linked to another superstar and future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers is likely to be traded in the NFL offseason if he decides to return and not retire, as there are reports that the Green Bay Packers would "prefer to trade" the superstar quarterback for multiple top picks in the NFL draft.

The link in question to the Las Vegas Raiders is from all-pro wide receiver Davante Adams, where in response to a Twitter Q&A he was asked "what neighborhood is [Aaron Rodgers] moving to?"

Davante Adams responded with, "Mine".

With Tom Brady and Derek Carr out of the picture, and the Las Vegas Raiders looking to compete in a grueling division, Aaron Rodgers would make a lot of sense.

Davante Adams won all-pro twice with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback for the first 8 years of his career. A reunion could be in the works, and a formidable opponent could be formed against division rival Kansas City Chiefs.

