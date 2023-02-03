Football Superstar Has "No Desire" To Return

Photo by Brayden George on Unsplash

One of the most renowned superstar coaches, who has reached the peak of his profession many times, has decided he has no desire to return to coaching.

On a recent podcast of "All Things Covered" with host superstar cornerback Patrick Peterson, the podcast guest was a superstar and former head coach of many teams, Urban Meyer.

Urban Meyer, who is only 58 years old, was the former coach for multiple football programs dating back to 1985 when he started his coaching career as a defensive backs coach for a high school.

In 1986, Urban Meyer made the leap to working for a college football team at Ohio State. Over the next decade and a half, and working for the programs of Illinois State, Colorado State, and Notre Dame, Urban Meyer secured his first head coaching job at Bowling Green in 2001.

He moved on from Bowling Green to join Utah as their head coach in 2003 and left the program in 2005 to join Florida as the head coach. While working with Utah, Urban Meyer won multiple Coach of the Year awards in 2004.

Working with Florida, Urban Meyer accomplished great feats, winning multiple FBS National Championships.

After a very successful start to his career, he won the coach of the decade award from sports illustrated in 2009.

In 2010, Urban Meyer stepped down as head coach of the Florida Gators citing he wanted to spend time with family.

After more than enough time with family, apparently, in 2012 Urban Meyer signed as the head coach with the Ohio State Buckeyes. With Ohio State, Meyer lead the team to an FBS National Championship title in 2014, as well as 3 Big Ten championships.

In 2018, after 6 years with the club, he stepped down from the team citing he does not believe he will coach again.

Again turned out to be just a few years later, when the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Urban Meyer as their head coach. Controversy after controversy, the Jacksonville Jaguars proceeded to fire Urban Meyer as head coach only 13 games into his tenure with the team.

Now, on the podcast "All Things Covered", Urban Meyer was asked if he will return to coaching. His response? "No desire."

