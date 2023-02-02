Basketball MVP Has A New Team

Photo by Matthew LeJune on Unsplash

There is major news in the basketball world today, as a former MVP and two-time champion has a new home at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York with the New York Liberty.

In a tweet posted to social media by Women's National Basketball Association superstar Breanna Stewart, the former Most Valuable Player has announced that she will be signing with the New York Liberty as a free agent on the first day eligible.

This is the second former WNBA MVP to be acquired by the New York Liberty this offseason, as just a few weeks ago the New York Liberty traded for superstar Jonquel Jones of the Connecticut Sun.

The pair of MVPs will be joining another superstar in Sabrina Ionescu, who was the first pick in the 2020 WNBA draft and was just elected to her first WNBA all-star game this past season.

Breanna Stewart, who is 28 years old, is a 4x all-star and has spent her entire career with the Seattle Storm after they drafted her out of UConn first overall in 2016.

This past season, Breanna Stewart played in 34 games, averaging 21.8 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game, and 2.9 assists per game. She was on par with the same scoring average as her 2018 season, where she won the most valuable player award.

The New York Liberty is trying to build a super team, and it may be working.

