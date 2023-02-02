Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Announcements

Photo by Sung Shin on Unsplash

This month, pitchers and catchers will report for the Los Angeles Dodgers on February 16th and kick off the 2023 season for the team that is coming off an incredible season where they won 111 games. Despite their incredible record in 2022, the team failed to advance far into the MLB playoffs as they lost to the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

As the team approaches the season start, they have made a couple of major announcements.

According to Los Angeles Dodgers beat reporter for MLB.com, Juan Toribio, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced their coaching staff for the upcoming season which includes a major change from last season.

The team has promoted Danny Lehmann to be the team's bench coach, and the corresponding move was moving last season's bench coach, Bob Geren, to a major league field coordinator role.

Bob Geren had been the bench coach for the club since 2015.

Danny Lehmann, who is only 37 years old, has also been with the club since 2015. He started as their advance video scout, before being promoted to game planning and communications coach in 2018. He is now being promoted to the bench coaching position.

However, this was not the only major announcement coming from the team today.

According to Dodgers writer for the Athletic, Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, states that he expects the club to finish above the luxury tax threshold this season and they have no plans to attempt to trade players to get back under the luxury tax threshold.

This is a major announcement as it shows the Los Angeles Dodgers will have no financial constraints entering this season, allowing them to be buyers of large contracts at the deadline. There had been a prior belief that the team was looking to get under the luxury tax threshold to reset the MLB penalty.

