Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To Team

Photo by PeakDill via CC SA 4.0

The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, has retired from the National Football League. With his retirement, there remains only one active quarterback with multiple Super Bowl championships. That quarterback is the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.

Of course, Jimmy Garoppolo's Super Bowl wins came on the bench as Tom Brady's backup quarterback, however, he has helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. The team came up short in a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Entering the 2022 NFL season, it appeared the San Francisco 49ers were likely going to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo as the team had named Trey Lance the starting quarterback for the beginning of the season. However, early in the 2nd game of the year, Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

In comes Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the San Francisco 49ers to a 7-3 record in the 10 games he started until he, too, suffered a season-ending injury.

When everything was going well, the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo were open to staying together in 2023 according to a report in December.

However, following Jimmy Garoppolo's injury, rookie 7th-round QB Brock Purdy filled in and led the team to the NFC Championship game riding an 8-game win streak.

With two young quarterbacks under-contract who both may be capable to be starters in the league, it appears Jimmy Garoppolo no longer has a safe roster spot with the 49ers.

Now, head coach Kyle Shanahan has made it official. When discussing the possibility of free agent superstar quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the San Francisco 49ers, the coach stated the following:

No, I don't see any scenario of that.

There you have it, Jimmy Garoppolo will be likely one of the top quarterbacks sought after in free agency, as Tom Brady officially retired and Jimmy will be looking for a new team.

