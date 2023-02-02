NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away.

The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.

Bobby Beathard turned 86 years old just six days before he passed away.

Throughout his hall-of-fame career, Beathard was a scout, player personnel director, and general manager in a career that spanned 38 years across two professional leagues.

He entered the league as a player in 1959, but never amounted to much. However, he discovered his elite talents once he became an executive.

He started his executive career as a scout with the Kansas City Chiefs until he moved on to the Atlanta Falcons as a scout.

He joined the Miami Dolphins as a director of player personnel in 1972, helping build the team to their undefeated 1972 season. They continued on to win another Super Bowl the following season.

In 1978, Bobby Beathard joined the then-Washington Redskins where he remained general manager for the team for a decade until 1988. With Washington, he helped build a team that advanced to three Super Bowls, while winning two of them. His tenure with Washington earned him a spot in the team's Ring of Fame.

He finished his executive career by becoming the general manager of the then-San Diego Chargers, remaining with the team from 1990-2000. During his tenure with San Diego, the team advanced to the Super Bowl in the 1994 season, however, lost to the San Francisco 49ers. Despite all this, he was inducted into the Chargers Hall Of Fame.

Throughout Bobby Beathard's legendary career, he helped lead teams to 7 conference championships, 10 division titles, and 4 Super Bowls.

With his elite career, Bobby Beathard was inducted into the National Football League's Hall of Fame in 2018.

