Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million

Photo by Thomas Serer on Unsplash

Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline.

Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.

The deal broke the record for the largest transfer in Premier League history, breaking the record of $124 million pounds that was paid for the rights of Jack Grelaish by Manchester City, taking him away from Aston Villa in 2021.

The 22-year-old Fernandez gained plenty of international fans during the 2022 World Cup when he played for the championship winning Argentina National Team. Fernandez won the title of Young Player of the Tournament.

Prior to the decision to sign Fernandez being announced, he was said to have agreed to terms with Chelsea on his own deal, with ESPN saying he was urging Benfica to work out a deal to allow the move.

The midfielder is expected to join Chelsea soon, and it will be interesting to see what he can do for a Chelsea squad that is struggling to reach the top of the table in the top-tier Premier League, with them being towards the bottom this season.

Chelsea has been quite busy this transfer window, making several notable moves.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.