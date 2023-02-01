New Update Released on NFL Star's Injury

Photo by Adrian Curiel on Unsplash

In today's NFL, concussions are treated more seriously than at any other time in the sport's history and there was good news on that front for the Miami Dolphins after it was reported that their star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has cleared concussion protocol.

The news, which was first reported by NFL Network, comes around a month after Tua first went into the concussion protocol. The concussion was his second of the season, which he suffered against the Green Bay Packers after being hit in the head. He missed the Dolphins' final three games of the season as a result and has remained in concussion protocol as result.

Tagovailoa had a career year, posting highs in completion percentage, passing yards, and passing touchdowns, while also leading the NFL in passing rating. He was also named FedEx Air Player of the Week in Week 2 and Week 8, but due to his concussion issues this year, he ended up missing six games.

His concussions are part of two joint investigations between the NFL and NFLPA to look into how both of his head injuries were handled and treated.

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier has already announced that Tua will be their starting quarterback in 2023, adding that doctors have told them he will not be more susceptible to head injuries moving forward as a result of his concussions.

