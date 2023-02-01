Tennis Superstar Suffers Significant Injury

Photo by John Fornander on Unsplash

Many times in sports we hear of great triumphs over significant hurdles, whether they be injury-related or mental, earning praise from all of those around the sport. However, it is rare to see an athlete overcome a significant injury to win at the highest level, but that is exactly what Nova Djokovic was able to do at the Australian Open.

Djokovic, 35, reportedly played the entire tournament while suffering from a torn muscle in his left hamstring, remarkably winning the Australian Open, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets for his record-extending 10th title there and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall, matching Rafa Nadal.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley revealed the incredible information Wednesday in an interview with SEN SportsDay, where he said that Djokovic had a three-centimeter tear in his hamstring that he suffered prior to the tournament.

"He gets a bad rap, but at the end of the day, I don't think anyone can question his athleticism. This guy, I did see, he had a 3-centimeter tear in his hammy,'' Tiley said in the interview.

"The doctors are ... going to tell you the truth,'' Tiley continued. "I think there was a lot of speculation of whether it was true or not. It's hard to believe that someone can do what they do with those types of injuries. But he's remarkable.''

Djokovic was visited by trainers during several matches in Melbourne, but continued on, achieving something that only adds to his ever-growing list of accomplishments.

