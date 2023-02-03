Former Football Star and Coach Dies

Photo by Randall Chancellor via CC SA 2.0

The college football world lost a longtime coach and former star quarterback Tuesday night, as news broke that Cleve Bryant passed away earlier this week, according to legendary head coach Mack Brown.

In a post to Twitter, Brown acknowledged Bryant's passing, expressing condolences to the former Ohio University star's family.

"Saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Cleve Bryant. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Jean, their children and all of Cleve’s family and friends. We miss you already. Rest easy, my friend."

Bryant was a star at Ohio University, helping lead the team to two conference titles as a player and earning all-conference honors in 1967. He repeated his great performances in 1968, winning the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year Award.

He was then drafted by the Denver Broncos in 1970, but did not make the team.

Following his playing career, Bryant moved into the world of coaching, starting at Miami University in 1977 as a QB and WR coach, before moving to UNC, continuing his role mentoring quarterbacks. He had a brief foray into the NFL coaching world, working for the New England Patriots for several seasons before returning to his alma mater, Ohio.

As head coach of Ohio, Bryant's record was abysmal, to say the least. During five seasons, the team went a combined 9-44-2, with their best year coming in 1988, when they went 4-6-1. He was fired following the 1989 season, eventually joining Texas in 1992, and working with Brown at the university in 1998.

Cleve Bryant was 75 years old.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.