Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Lou Campanelli, who helped lead James Madison University to the NCAA Tournament three times, reportedly passed away Tuesday evening, according to the university's athletic's department.

One of the most prolific figures in JMU athletics history, Campanelli first joined the school when they competed as a non-scholarship program. He then led the program on an incredible journey, first winning two NCAA Division II Championships, before pushing them into Division I and earning three trips to the NCAA Tournament, which included upset victories over Georgetown, Ohio State, and West Virginia.

Also of note in his career was multiple close match-ups with some of the greatest in the sport, including a performance against the Michael Jordan-led North Carolina Tar Heels in 1982, where JMU held Jordan to only six points in the first half before eventually falling 52-50 to the eventual National Champs.

Campanelli also almost led JMU to an upset over Ralph Sampson's Virginia team in the regular season, when the Cavaliers were ranked third in the nation.

Following his illustrious career at JMU, during which he never had a record below .500, Campanelli took over the program at the University of California-Berkeley, where he led Cal to a first-round win in the NCAA Tournament, a rare feat for the program.

He retired in 1993, compiling an overall record of 361-225, and was inducted into the JMU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999.

Lou Campanelli was 84 years old.

