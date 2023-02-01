NFL Legend and Future Hall of Famer Announces Retirement

Photo by Brian Allen/Voice of America via Public Domain

After a storied career that resulted in numerous records, seven Super Bowl victories across two franchises, and three MVP awards, NFL legend Tom Brady has announced that he is retiring from football.

Brady, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before reversing his decision only 40 days later, announced that this time he is leaving football "for good," alluding to his controversial decision to change his mind last year.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," Brady said in a video on Twitter. "I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me."

The 45-year-old, who spent the last few years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his historic run with the New England Patriots, ends his career with numerous records, holding the NFL record for career passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649).

The three-time league MVP finished his career passing for 4,694 yards, third in the NFL, also scoring 25 touchdowns.

The Glazer family, who own the Buccaneers, issued a statement thanking Brady, adding that he "set an exceptional standard that elevated our entire organization to new heights and created some of the most iconic moments in our history.

"Tom's impact will be felt within our community for many years to come and we will forever be grateful for those unforgettable memories that he provided during these final seasons of his legendary career."

