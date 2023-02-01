Dallas, TX

Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple Surgeries

The Dallas Cowboys suffered an awful defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, failing to reach the NFC Championship game or Super Bowl since 1995 when the team won the Super Bowl against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Entering the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys are already looking to make changes to help gear up their team for future success and hopefully reach the Super Bowl and preferably to Dallas fans, win the Super Bowl.

One of the biggest changes made had to be letting offensive coordinator Kellen Moore walk, and the resulting move is head coach Mike McCarthy taking over offensive play-calling duties.

However, now in the offseason, it appears one player will be making an effort to get healthier for next year.

It is being reported by the Dallas Morning News that Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Gallup underwent multiple surgeries, undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and on his right ankle.

Gallup had his right knee and right ankle both scoped, two people with knowledge of the session said Tuesday. Despite the minimally-invasive meniscus repair and ankle clean-up, the plan is for Gallup to be a full participant when the Cowboys formally reconvene in April for the start of their spring workout program.

Michael Gallup missed the first 3 games of the 2022 NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys due to a torn ACL in his left knee at the end of the 2021 season, however, it appears he spent the 2022 NFL season dealing with issues on his opposite knee.

Prior to the 2022 NFL Season, Michael Gallup signed a five-year, $62.5 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

In 14 games with the Dallas Cowboys this past season, Michael Gallup had 39 catches for 424 yards and 4 touchdowns.

