NASCAR Makes Major Rule Change

In one of the greatest sports moments last year, Ross Chastain made a bold move by deciding to try to wall ride in the final lap in order to advance to Championship 4.

The move, straight out of a video game, was one of the most unexpected moves that ended up working successfully but poses an incredibly dangerous risk. The move set the record for the fastest lap time ever at Martinsville, which could lead to other daring individuals attempting the same feat knowing that it works in real life and not just in a video game.

Due to all of this, NASCAR has decided to make the decision to ban the move from the league, and will likely never be seen again.

While the league did not add a rule, they stressed that any future attempts of trying a wall ride will be treated via rule 10.5.2.6.A which states:

“Safety is a top priority for NASCAR and NEM. Therefore, any violations deemed to compromise the safety of an Event or otherwise pose a dangerous risk to the safety of Competitors, Officials, spectators, or others are treated with the highest degree of seriousness. Safety violations will be handled on a case-by-case basis.”

The penalty to doing such a move would lead to an added lap or time penalty.

NASCAR driver Ross Chastin, who started the need to enforce the wall ride ban, has given the following quote when discussing the move with NBC Sports earlier this month:

“I’m proud that I’ve been able to make a wave that will continue beyond just 2022 or just beyond me, There will be probably a day that people will learn about me because of that, and I’m good with that. I’m proud of it. I don’t think it will ever happen again. I don’t think it will ever pay the reward that it paid off for us that it did that day. I hope I’m around in 35 years to answer someone’s question about it. And I probably still won’t have a good answer on why it worked.”

