NFL Superstar Contemplating Retirement

Photo by AlexanderJonesi via CC SA 2.0

The San Francisco 49ers have just concluded their 2022 National Football League campaign after losing in the NFC Championship to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7.

On top of this loss, the team also lost elite defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans as he signed a six-year contract to become the team's third head coach in as many seasons.

DeMeco Ryans is also reportedly looking to take more of the coaching staff with him to Houston, as Ian Rapoport reports that the Houston Texans have already requested an interview with the San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator, Bobby Slowik, for the team's opening at offensive coordinator.

While the losses continue to pile up, one cornerstone player for the franchise appears potentially ready to hang it up and call it a career.

Following the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship matchup, superstar offensive lineman Trent Williams was seen in a walking boot and was using crutches on Tuesday. He declined to go into specifics of the injury, but did refer to it as very minor, and said he would likely be out of the walking boot within 48 hours.

However, the walking boot seemed to be the least of the concerns for the future of the two-time all-pro offensive lineman.

Discussing with the San Francisco Chronicle, Trent Williams refused to decline ruling out retiring in this offseason.

..it does get pretty grueling for a 34-year-old guy like myself. I’ll be 35 when the [2023] season starts. You do kind of think about what’s life like after football. I’ve done this every year of my life since the second grade.

Trent Williams recently signed a six-year, $138 million contract back in 2021, so he would be leaving a substantial amount of money on the table if he did choose to retire. However, he is soon to be 35 years old in a very demanding position and very physical sport. It is obvious he is considering life after football, and even if he chooses to stick it out for the 2023 season, he might not play out the remainder of his contract.

Trent Williams has been in the NFL since 2010 when he was drafted fourth overall in the 2010 NFL draft. After 12 seasons in the NFL, he has yet to win a Super Bowl but has been a two-time all-pro as well as been elected to 10 pro-bowls.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.