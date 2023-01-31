Green Bay Packers Lose Coach

Photo by Atlanta Falcons via CC 3.0

The Green Bay Packers are entering a pivotal and potential franchise-altering offseason, where the heaviest discussion will be centered around superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Currently, it is reported that the Green Bay Packers would prefer to trade the superstar quarterback, asking for multiple first-round picks back.

However, recently Aaron Rodgers told the Pat McAfree Show that he has not made a decision yet on whether he wanted to play football in 2023, an indication he could potentially retire. A decision on whether he retires or continues playing, Rodgers expects to announce after the Super Bowl in two weeks.

The Green Bay Packers are also coming off a season where they missed the playoffs after losing their last game of the season, which was a win-and-in game versus the Detroit Lions.

As it appears the Green Bay Packers could be headed toward a rebuild, the team is now losing coaches as well.

According to NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, the Atlanta Falcons have hired former Green Bay Packers coach Jerry Gray to be the team's assistant head coach and work with the defense.

Since 2020, Jerry Gray had been a key part of the Green Bay Packers' defense, working with the defensive backs from 2020 through 2023.

Jerry Gray has a history with the current head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Smith, as the pair worked together in Washington from 2007-2008.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.