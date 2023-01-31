San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal Loss

Photo by All-Pro Reels

The San Francisco 49ers are already in offseason mode following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, and now we have heard the first reports on where their early focus might be.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network is reporting that the 49ers have reached out to the Carolina Panthers to request permission to interview Steve Wilks, who was the interim head coach for the team, for their defensive coordinator role.

Garafolo tweeted, "The #49ers requested permission to speak to Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator position, source says. He’s still under contract with the #Panthers."

Wilks is still technically under contract with Carolina, which requires the 49ers to gain permission in order to speak with him.

The 49ers are beginning the process of looking at a replacement for the Defensive Coordinator role, as DeMeco Ryans is likely to agree to terms soon to join the Houston Texans as their next head coach, according to multiple reports.

The 49ers seem to believe that this deal will be finalized, since they are in the process of already looking at options to fill the spot.

After serving as an interim coach in Carolina, Wilks was a finalist to take over the role full-time, but they ultimately hired Frank Reich.

Even if the 49ers do not end up hiring Wilks, it is likely that he will not be back with the Panthers coaching staff next season.

