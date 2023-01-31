San Francisco 49ers Lose Coach

Photo by Fredrick Lee on Unsplash

The San Francisco 49ers season ended on Sunday after a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, just one win away from making the Super Bowl. The biggest issue for the San Francisco 49ers had to be the injuries suffered this season at the quarterback position, losing Trey Lance early in the season to a season-ending injury, then losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a long-term foot injury. With only one win away from making the Super Bowl, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL and backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.

Now, the losses appear to continue to grow for the San Francisco 49ers even as the season ended.

According to top NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans have signed San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, DeMeco Ryans, as the next head coach for their team.

The San Francisco 49ers will now be eyeing a new defensive coordinator, currently eying coach Steve Wilks.

For the Houston Texans, they acquire the coach that was highly sought after. DeMeco Ryans rejected offers to become the Denver Broncos head coach before deciding on becoming the Houston Texans' third head coach in as many years.

The Houston Texans currently hold the 2nd pick in the 2023 NFL draft after the Lovie Smith-led Houston Texans marched down the field to take the lead in the teams final game to win and surrender the first pick in the NFL draft to the Chicago Bears.

For DeMeco Ryans, this is a homecoming as he started his NFL career being drafted in the 2nd round of the 2006 NFL draft by the Houston Texans, where he spent the first 6 years of his career as a linebacker.

