New Orleans Saints Trade Superstar

This offseason many teams have been looking to hire new coaches. However, out of all coaches, one stood above the rest. That coach is former Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton. After having it look like Sean Payton would sit out the 2023 season and remain in broadcasting for another year, we now know he will be returning to coaching.

Top NFL reporter for ESPN, Adam Schefter, is reporting that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is finalizing a contract with the Denver Broncos to be their next year's head coach. Due to currently being under contract with the New Orleans Saints, the Denver Broncos will be trading for the superstar head coach.

Adam Schefter continued reporting that the compensation that the Denver Broncos are trading the New Orleans Saints includes Denver's 2023 first-round pick as well as Denver's 2024-second round pick in return for Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints 2024 third-round pick.

The first-round pick Denver had in 2023 is the 29th pick in the draft, as it was formerly the San Francisco 49ers pick that the Denver Broncos acquired through the Miami Dolphins in a midseason trade for pass rusher Bradley Chubb.

Denver Broncos did not have their own pick as they traded it away in a massive package in the 2022 NFL offseason trading for quarterback Russell Wilson.

This is a massive trade, and Sean Payton will be looking to transform the Denver Broncos back to winning ways in a tough division with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers both having made the playoffs with elite young quarterbacks.

