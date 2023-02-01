Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous Decision

Photo by JC Gellidon on Unsplash

One of the strangest stories to be seen, in Portsmouth, Virginia, a 22-year-old female assistant coach on the Churchland JV girls' basketball team filled in for a 13-year-old player that played for the Truckers.

The assistant coach, Arlisha Boykins, filled in for the young student that was out of town according to the parents. Arlisha Boykins actively played in the game, and based on footage of the performance, she made an incredibly dominating block against the substantially younger opponents, as well as making an incredible drive to the basket to secure a layup and proceeded to celebrate.

The girl students that typically would play in the JV league are age ranged 13 to 15, which means Arlisha Boykins was roughly 7 years older than the oldest eligible player.

Since the incident, according to WAVY-TV 10 local news, Arlisha Boykins, the 22-year-old that impersonated the young girl, has been fired from the team and is no longer an employee of the Portsmouth School District.

On top of Arlisha Boykins' firing, the head coach has also been fired for encouraging and allowing the behavior to happen. The team also has opted to forfeit the remainder of their season.

The school has launched an investigation into the matter, and the student that was filled in without her knowledge has no interest in attending Churchland High School next year.

