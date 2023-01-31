Baseball Superstar Makes Major Signing

Photo byMogami Kariya via CC SA 2.0

The Los Angeles Angels have two of Major League Baseball's best players in history on their squad right now, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Mike Trout is signed to a long-term contract, while Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani is set to be a free agent after the 2023 MLB season.

However, Shohei Ohtani has just made a massive signing for his future.

Sports Illustrated is reporting the superstar Pitcher/Hitter Shohei Ohtani has signed a long-term deal with New Balance. Currently, the details of the contract with New Balance are not disclosed, however, Shohei Ohtani will be debuting a special, limited-edition version of the New Balance 574 Cleat. The 574 Cleat will be launched in February with a suggested retail price of $120.

Ohtani talking about joining New Balance said the following:

“As I continue my journey in baseball, I am excited to join the New Balance family, New Balance is a global brand that is known for having incredible product innovation but also for being an authentic brand who allows their athletes to be themselves. I am excited to join with them to change the game.” 

Shohei Ohtani is a once-in-a-generation talent, having set numerous stats that was last hit by baseball legend Babe Ruth.

Last season on the Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani hit 34 home runs with 95 runs batted in, 11 stolen bases, a .273 average, and a .356 on-base percentage.

Those were just his hitting stats, as he also put up a 2.33 ERA in 28 games started, 166.0 innings pitched, and 219 strikeouts as a pitcher.

While he is set to make likely over $400 million in free agency in the offseason, Ohtani now likely has secured a significant contract deal with New Balance for many years to come.

