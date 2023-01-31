MLB All-Star and World Series Champion Retires

Photo by Matt Alaniz on Unsplash

To be named a Major League All-Star is an incredible feat held for only a select few out of the countless players that have passed through in MLB history, and marks a significant place in the careers of those that are lucky enough to attend the annual game that brings together the greatest that the game has to offer.

No one knows that better than outfielder Dexter Fowler, an All-Star in 2016, who has now retired following a 14-year career in the Big Leagues. In an Instagram post, Fowler announced he was retiring, acknowledging the great accomplishments of his career, highlighted by his appearance in the All-Star Game and his heroics in the 2016 World Series that brought the first world championship to the Chicago Cubs since 1908.

“It’s here. I’m hanging up my cleats. From an 18-year-old draft pick in Colorado to a ’vet’ in Anaheim — there are a few things I will never forget. Getting THAT call to the big leagues in September 2008. Wow. My world was spinning. My first ’you’ve been traded to Houston’ heart pounding call."

"The feeling of bliss while hearing the words ’All-Star’. Never knew what it felt like to be that guy! Forever grateful. Soaking wet and freezing on the field with tears in my eyes after winning the World Series in Chicago. The comfort of calling St. Louis home and being a Red Bird. Today is one of those moments where you metaphorically step down from your throne with a standing ovation, a tip of the cap, and the world stops spinning. I’m mostly proud to look back at my career knowing that I played the game the right way and did my best to make a positive impact beyond the win."

Fowler, who debuted with the Colorado Rockies and went on to play for the Houston Astros, the Cubs, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Los Angeles Angels, concluded his post with a thank you to his fans, saying, "Thank you for 14 years. I gave you my all."

In his career, Fowler hit .259 with 127 home runs, 517 RBIs, and 149 stolen bases.

