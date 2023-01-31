Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dies

Photo by Christian Rebero Twahirwa on Unsplash

The college sports world is mourning the loss of one of their most iconic voices following the death of Jim Leahey, who was the voice of thousands of games across a wide range of sports on radio and television for over 60 years.

Leahey reportedly died Monday at the age of 80, according to a statement released by his family. His family issued the following statement, via Hawaii News Now:

“Today we lost the patriarch of our family. A man known by his supreme talents for storytelling, an unrelenting passion for Hawaii and the teams and athletes that represent it, and a lifelong love for the craft of sports broadcasting. Jim Leahey was also a loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather who placed his family and his faith above all."

"He took tremendous pride in supplying the narration for some of the University of Hawaii’s greatest athletic achievements, and cherished seeing the community come together, united, to root for the home team. We thank everyone for their well wishes and support at this mournful time. As our dad would always say to close his broadcasts, malama pono kekahi i kekahi.”

Leahey's accomplished career began in 1964 when he provided commentary for the inaugural Rainbow Classic. From there, he spent six decades as the voice of sports at the University of Hawaii, providing play-by-play since 1973.

He was synonymous with University of Hawaii athletics and was inducted into their Sports Circle of Honor in 2016.

Leahey is survived by his wife Toni, three children, and one grandchild.

