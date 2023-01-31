NFL Announces Major Change

OnlyHomers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FpK5V_0kWtO5hk00
Photo byDave AdamsononUnsplash

It is already offseason mode in the NFL, as only two teams remain in contention for the Super Bowl championship. As teams look toward working to better their roster for next season, the NFL made a major announcement on Monday that could help shape the strategy of teams across the league.

The NFL announced to teams that the salary cap number for 2023 will be $224.8 million per team, which is an increase over the $208.2 million in 2022, $182.5 million in 2021, $198.2 million in 2020 and $188.2 million in 2019, according to reports.

The large jumps in salary caps have become commonplace across the league, and it is expected that there will be another jump next year, according to CBS Sports.

The outlet notes that the Chicago Bears currently look to have the most available cap space, while there are teams that are projected to be over the cap space number, including the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Bucs, who each are projected to be $55 million+ over the number.

It will be interesting to see what teams across the league will choose to do with the money they have to spend in the offseason, and how the big jump will inform their spending strategies.

What do you think your team should do this offseason? Let us know in the comments

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFL# Football# Sports# Salary Cap

Comments / 32

Published by

Breaking Sports News from around the world brought to you by the team behind OnlyHomers, a sports statistics tracking website.

Boston, MA
50K followers

More from OnlyHomers

MMA Superstar Retires Following Devastating Loss

One of the greatest mixed martial artists has decided to call it a career after their last fight ever tonight. After 48 professional fights in his mixed martial arts career, Pride FC and Bellator MMA legend Fedor “The Last Emperor” Emelianenko hung up his gloves at age 46 and called it a career by retiring from MMA following tonight's heavyweight championship bout.

Read full story
4 comments
Orlando, FL

NBA Makes Massive Disciplinary Announcement

The National Basketball Association has handed down numerous suspensions after a major altercation and brawl broke out during a game between the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating Injury

The National Basketball Association is holding its breath on Saturday night after one of the faces of the league left their game early due to a potentially very serious injury.

Read full story
61 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery

The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Broncos Lose Coach

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett in the middle of his first season with the team due to poor performance, leading the team to a losing record despite major offseason acquisitions, including a massive trade for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Read full story
29 comments
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans Make Historic Move

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a disappointing season, finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs in the National Football League. A big reason for this would have to be because of top players suffering major injuries, like starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill being knocked out for the season due to an ankle injury.

Read full story
6 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.

Read full story
9 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

NFL Superstar Blames Teammate For Devastating Medical Condition

The National Football League world is reacting to another erratic comment today from former superstar and all-pro wide receiver Antonio Brown. Antonio Brown stated on his Instagram live stream that he blames his former teammate of the Pittsburgh Steelers, James Harrison, for giving him CTE and that since the hit he has been "super aggressive".

Read full story
19 comments

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.

Read full story
180 comments

Las Vegas Raiders' Offseason Plans Were Already "Ruined"

Teams across the NFL are looking into what they want to do prior to the next season, and many teams are working to figure out who their star quarterbacks will be. A team will a massive glaring hole at the quarterback position seems to be the Las Vegas Raiders, as they are set to lose their own star quarterback, Derek Carr, in the coming weeks either via trade or if they cannot secure a trade, via release following a season end that saw the Raiders bench their former Pro Bowl quarterback with two games remaining in the season.

Read full story
1 comments

New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar

The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.

Read full story
17 comments
Tampa, FL

World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season Starts

With just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report and kick off the 2023 MLB season, a former pitcher has decided to call it a career. According to Major League Baseball, and more specifically Tampa Bay Rays reporter with the Tampa Bay Times, Marc Topkin, star relief pitcher Jake McGee has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a career that spanned 13 seasons.

Read full story
2 comments
Memphis, TN

NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious Altercation

The National Basketball Association tends to be a very physical sport, but one superstar took it too far in a recent game. During a game on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks egregiously whacked fellow NBA superstar and Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell in the groin area.

Read full story
39 comments

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.

Read full story
48 comments

Superstar NFL Quarterback Given Permission To Seek Trade

The Derek Carr saga continues. Days after rejecting the long-time Raiders quarterback’s request to seek a trade, the team seems to be backtracking and has now granted him the ability to do so.

Read full story
2 comments

NFL Superstar Refuses To Sign With New England Patriots

Earlier this week, future first-ballot Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced his official decision to retire from the sport that he had so much success in, “for good” this time.

Read full story
111 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically Dies

Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of a former superstar in the league. While he was not a player, his impact was revolutionary to the Minnesota Twins, the team he spent his baseball career working with.

Read full story
29 comments

New Orleans Saints Make Major New Addition

The New Orleans Saints made a major new addition to their organization Friday, as they poached one of the top minds in college football to return to the NFL and will join the team as an assistant following one year working under Nick Saban at Alabama.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

Rising Young Baseball Star Seriously Injured

As we inch closer and closer to Spring Training, many players have tested their luck in winter ball as they hope to get in just a little more preparation before they report to camp and kick their season into high gear.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy