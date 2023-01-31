NFL Announces Major Change

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

It is already offseason mode in the NFL, as only two teams remain in contention for the Super Bowl championship. As teams look toward working to better their roster for next season, the NFL made a major announcement on Monday that could help shape the strategy of teams across the league.

The NFL announced to teams that the salary cap number for 2023 will be $224.8 million per team, which is an increase over the $208.2 million in 2022, $182.5 million in 2021, $198.2 million in 2020 and $188.2 million in 2019, according to reports.

The large jumps in salary caps have become commonplace across the league, and it is expected that there will be another jump next year, according to CBS Sports.

The outlet notes that the Chicago Bears currently look to have the most available cap space, while there are teams that are projected to be over the cap space number, including the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Bucs, who each are projected to be $55 million+ over the number.

It will be interesting to see what teams across the league will choose to do with the money they have to spend in the offseason, and how the big jump will inform their spending strategies.

