WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

Photo by Public Domain

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed.

Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”

Angle said of Hogan, “he had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body. He used his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.

“So he can’t feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious, man. I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up,” Angle said.

Hogan has had well-documented injuries and surgeries over the years, and while he does occasionally appear at wrestling events, his last appearance wrestling in the ring for WWE was at SummerSlam 2006.

Media companies, such as Fox News and the Daily Mail, reached out to Hogan on Monday for comments, but none had heard back from him regarding the incident as of the time of this writing.

