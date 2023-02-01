New York Yankees Make Major Signing

Photo by Chanan Greenblatt on Unsplash

The New York Yankees are approaching their 2023 season, as pitchers and catchers report for the team on February 16, 2023, just a couple of weeks away. The team will be hoping to build on last year's 99-63 record and coming up short of a World Series appearance, losing to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

Over the course of the offseason, the New York Yankees have extended superstar Aaron Judge to a massive contract and given him the captain title, the first captain for the team since Derek Jeter, as well as signing star free agents like elite starting pitcher Carlos Rodón.

Now, with just a few weeks to go before the 2023 season begins, the New York Yankees have signed a new coach to the staff.

According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB executive reporter and MLB insider, the New York Yankees have named Brad Wilkerson as assistant hitting coach.

Brad Wilkerson, 45 years old, was a former outfielder and first baseman in the MLB. He was drafted in the first round of the 1998 MLB draft by the Montreal Expos.

Throughout his 8-year playing career, Brad Wilkerson played for the Montreal Expos, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, and Toronto Blue Jays.

He finished his career in 2008 with 122 career home runs, a .247 career average, a .350 on-base percentage, and 399 runs batted in.

Following his playing career, Wilkerson started coaching and was named Volunteer Coach of the Year for USA Baseball in 2014.

He was last working for Jacksonville University as a baseball assistant before being hired by the New York Yankees to serve as their assistant hitting coach.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.