Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award Winner

Veteran pitching is always a valued commodity in Major League Baseball, with even teams who are well into rebuilds looking to bring on proven arms to their rotation to not only provide valuable innings but also to serve as mentors and good examples to the younger pitchers in their organization, or even to bolster their value to be used at the trade deadline for more prospect capital.

The Kansas City Royals are signing one such veteran as they have agreed to bring back former Cy Young award winner Zack Greinke, who will be spending his 20th season in Major League Baseball with the team, according to Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports Radio. Greinke debuted with the Royals back in 2002 after being chosen as the number six pick in that year's draft.

The eccentric starter, who is possibly known as much for his antics and personality as much as his incredible pitching career, will be paid somewhere in the range of $8-10 million on the one-year deal. Last year in his return to the Royals, Greinke put up a respectable 3.68 ERA across 26 starts, despite an abysmal 4.8 K/9.

Greinke, who won the AL Cy Young Award in 2009 while with the Royals, has also played for the Brewers, Angels, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, and Astros, posting fantastic numbers across his career with a 3.42 ERA and 71.5 Wins Above Replacement.

