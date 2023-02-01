NHL Legend Dies

Photo by Dschinkel1 via CC SA 4.0

One of hockey's greats has unfortunately passed away. Bobby Hull was a hockey Hall of Famer, 12-time all-star, and two-time Hart Trophy winner, which is the Most Valuable Player award in the NHL. It was announced today that Bobby Hull has died at age 84.

NHL alumni announced the loss of Bobby Hull on their Twitter today.

Bobby Hull, also known as "The Golden Jet", was born on January 3, 1939. He joined the NHL at age 19 as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, where he would play for the first 15 seasons of his career.

With the Chicago Blackhawks, Bobby Hull was a part of 12 all-star teams and won the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1960-61 NHL season. Bobby Hull also won the Hart Memorial Trophy in 1964-65 as well as 1965-66, serving as the most valuable player in hockey two years in a row.

Hull lead the NHL in goals 7 times. Despite being one of the best NHL players and having been a part of 11 all-star games in a row, in 1972, Bobby Hull left the NHL for a new league in the World Hockey Association. He played with the Winnipeg Jets of the WHA. It was set to be a competitor to the National Hockey League.

As a member of the WHA from the beginning, until it ceased in 1979, Hull won two MVP trophies, known as the Gordie Howe Trophy, with the World Hockey Association, as well as two championships.

The World Hockey Association proceeded to merge with the NHL where Bobby Hull finished his career with one last season in the NHL as a member of the Winnipeg Jets and eventually was on the Hartford Whalers.

Throughout Bobby Hull's 16 years in the NHL he scored 303 goals in 411 games played, as well as 335 assists, which totaled 638 points.

Bobby Hull was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.

