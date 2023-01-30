Miami Dolphins Make Major Signing

Photo by Gatorfan252525 via CC SA 4.0

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a season where the team finished 9-8 and suffered a first-round playoff loss in the wild-card round against the Buffalo Bills, which was a successful first season for first-year head coach and offensive mastermind, Mike McDaniel.

After acquiring 39-year-old Mike McDaniel to be the head coach for the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 NFL offseason, the team also acquired a top offensive playmaker in superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Miami Dolphins did not seem to have significant trouble moving the ball on offense when the team was healthy, but unfortunately, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered numerous concussions and missed a fair amount of games.

However, the bigger struggle for the Miami Dolphins was on the defensive side of the ball. Due to these issues, the Miami Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer after three seasons in the role with the team.

Now, big news out of Miami is it appears they have found their replacement.

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the Miami Dolphins have signed renowned defensive coordinator and former head coach, Vic Fangio, to a 3-year contract with a 4th-year team option. The contract will make Vic Fangio the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL.

64-year-old Vic Fangio will add a lot of experience to the Miami Dolphins coaching staff and combine a defensive mastermind with a head coach that is an offensive mastermind.

Vic Fangio led the Denver Broncos as head coach from 2019-2021 where he lead the team to have some of the best defenses in the NFL. Following his firing from the Denver Broncos, Vic Fangio has spent this past season as a defensive consultant to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are currently Super Bowl bound.

This is a major signing for the Miami Dolphins and could round out a very good coaching staff moving forward.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.