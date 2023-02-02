San Francisco, CA

Star NFL Player Suffers Significant Injury

OnlyHomers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JxPvO_0kVip9vD00
Photo byProject 290onUnsplash

The San Francisco 49ers were taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game, with the winner going to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, 2023.

The San Francisco 49ers were on a 12-game winning streak entering the game, and with Mr. Irrelevant rookie 7th-round pick quarterback Brock Purdy under center, the team had won 8 straight games.

However, a tragedy happened for the San Francisco 49ers early, when a hit in the first quarter of the game knocked Brock Purdy out of the game for what would have been good.

After the injury, Brock Purdy told head coach Kyle Shanahan that he could not return to the game. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson took over for the time being.

However, another major injury happened for the 49ers.

Quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a potential concussion and Brock Purdy had to return to the game despite having a potentially significant injury. Following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, we are now starting to get a glimpse at how serious the injury could be.

Reporter Kimberley A. Martin tweeted out that Brock Purdy could not throw anything over 5 yards, and when trying he felt "shocks" and "just pain" from his elbow to his wrist. She further reported that Brock Purdy would be undergoing an MRI tomorrow.

NFL reporter for ESPN, Adam Schefter, further reported that the San Francisco 49ers believe that quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament during the game. The team hopes that the ligament is not ruptured and would require only a six-week recovery period.

However, there is a fear that the ligament could be ruptured. A ruptured ulnar collateral ligament would be an injury most commonly seen in Major League Baseball pitchers. A rupture of the ligament could likely lead to the need for Tommy John Surgery, which is an ulnar collateral ligament reconstructive surgery.

If Brock Purdy's injury is so severe that he could require Tommy John Surgery, there is a potential that Brock Purdy will end up missing all of the 2023 NFL season as recovery times typically take at least a full year.

Update: Brock Purdy has a tear in his UCL and will require surgery, but the hope is for no need of Tommy John Surgery and instead a bracing surgery that will have a 6-week recovery time.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFL# Football# 49ers# Sports

Comments / 9

Published by

Breaking Sports News from around the world brought to you by the team behind OnlyHomers, a sports statistics tracking website.

Boston, MA
43K followers

More from OnlyHomers

Superstar Coach Has No Desire To Return

One of the most renowned superstar coaches, who has reached the peak of his profession many times, has decided he has no desire to return to coaching. On a recent podcast of "All Things Covered" with host superstar cornerback Patrick Peterson, the podcast guest was a superstar and former head coach of many teams, Urban Meyer.

Read full story
5 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Basketball MVP Has A New Team

There is major news in the basketball world today, as a former MVP and two-time champion has a new home at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York with the New York Liberty. In a tweet posted to social media by Women's National Basketball Association superstar Breanna Stewart, the former Most Valuable Player has announced that she will be signing with the New York Liberty as a free agent on the first day eligible.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Announcements

This month, pitchers and catchers will report for the Los Angeles Dodgers on February 16th and kick off the 2023 season for the team that is coming off an incredible season where they won 111 games. Despite their incredible record in 2022, the team failed to advance far into the MLB playoffs as they lost to the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To Team

The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, has retired from the National Football League. With his retirement, there remains only one active quarterback with multiple Super Bowl championships. That quarterback is the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.

Read full story
25 comments

NFL Hall Of Famer Dies

One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.

Read full story
8 comments

Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million

Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.

Read full story
27 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.

Read full story
195 comments

New Update Released on NFL Star's Injury

In today's NFL, concussions are treated more seriously than at any other time in the sport's history and there was good news on that front for the Miami Dolphins after it was reported that their star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has cleared concussion protocol.

Read full story
1 comments

Tennis Superstar Suffers Significant Injury

Many times in sports we hear of great triumphs over significant hurdles, whether they be injury-related or mental, earning praise from all of those around the sport. However, it is rare to see an athlete overcome a significant injury to win at the highest level, but that is exactly what Nova Djokovic was able to do at the Australian Open.

Read full story
3 comments

Former College Football Star and Coach Dies

The college football world lost a longtime coach and former star quarterback Tuesday night, as news broke that Cleve Bryant passed away earlier this week, according to legendary head coach Mack Brown.

Read full story
5 comments
Harrisonburg, VA

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.

Read full story
29 comments

NFL Legend and Future Hall of Famer Announces Retirement

After a storied career that resulted in numerous records, seven Super Bowl victories across two franchises, and three MVP awards, NFL legend Tom Brady has announced that he is retiring from football.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple Surgeries

The Dallas Cowboys suffered an awful defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, failing to reach the NFC Championship game or Super Bowl since 1995 when the team won the Super Bowl against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Read full story
10 comments

NASCAR Makes Major Rule Change

In one of the greatest sports moments last year, Ross Chastain made a bold move by deciding to try to wall ride in the final lap in order to advance to Championship 4. The move, straight out of a video game, was one of the most unexpected moves that ended up working successfully but poses an incredibly dangerous risk. The move set the record for the fastest lap time ever at Martinsville, which could lead to other daring individuals attempting the same feat knowing that it works in real life and not just in a video game.

Read full story
68 comments

NFL Superstar Contemplating Retirement

The San Francisco 49ers have just concluded their 2022 National Football League campaign after losing in the NFC Championship to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7. On top of this loss, the team also lost elite defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans as he signed a six-year contract to become the team's third head coach in as many seasons.

Read full story
4 comments
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers Lose Coach

The Green Bay Packers are entering a pivotal and potential franchise-altering offseason, where the heaviest discussion will be centered around superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Read full story
38 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal Loss

The San Francisco 49ers are already in offseason mode following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, and now we have heard the first reports on where their early focus might be.

Read full story
21 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco 49ers Lose Coach

The San Francisco 49ers season ended on Sunday after a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, just one win away from making the Super Bowl. The biggest issue for the San Francisco 49ers had to be the injuries suffered this season at the quarterback position, losing Trey Lance early in the season to a season-ending injury, then losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a long-term foot injury. With only one win away from making the Super Bowl, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL and backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

New Orleans Saints Trade Superstar

This offseason many teams have been looking to hire new coaches. However, out of all coaches, one stood above the rest. That coach is former Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton. After having it look like Sean Payton would sit out the 2023 season and remain in broadcasting for another year, we now know he will be returning to coaching.

Read full story
19 comments
Portsmouth, VA

Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous Decision

One of the strangest stories to be seen, in Portsmouth, Virginia, a 22-year-old female assistant coach on the Churchland JV girls' basketball team filled in for a 13-year-old player that played for the Truckers.

Read full story
40 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy