Star NFL Player Suffers Significant Injury

Photo by Project 290 on Unsplash

The San Francisco 49ers were taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game, with the winner going to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, 2023.

The San Francisco 49ers were on a 12-game winning streak entering the game, and with Mr. Irrelevant rookie 7th-round pick quarterback Brock Purdy under center, the team had won 8 straight games.

However, a tragedy happened for the San Francisco 49ers early, when a hit in the first quarter of the game knocked Brock Purdy out of the game for what would have been good.

After the injury, Brock Purdy told head coach Kyle Shanahan that he could not return to the game. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson took over for the time being.

However, another major injury happened for the 49ers.

Quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a potential concussion and Brock Purdy had to return to the game despite having a potentially significant injury. Following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, we are now starting to get a glimpse at how serious the injury could be.

Reporter Kimberley A. Martin tweeted out that Brock Purdy could not throw anything over 5 yards, and when trying he felt "shocks" and "just pain" from his elbow to his wrist. She further reported that Brock Purdy would be undergoing an MRI tomorrow.

NFL reporter for ESPN, Adam Schefter, further reported that the San Francisco 49ers believe that quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament during the game. The team hopes that the ligament is not ruptured and would require only a six-week recovery period.

However, there is a fear that the ligament could be ruptured. A ruptured ulnar collateral ligament would be an injury most commonly seen in Major League Baseball pitchers. A rupture of the ligament could likely lead to the need for Tommy John Surgery, which is an ulnar collateral ligament reconstructive surgery.

If Brock Purdy's injury is so severe that he could require Tommy John Surgery, there is a potential that Brock Purdy will end up missing all of the 2023 NFL season as recovery times typically take at least a full year.

Update: Brock Purdy has a tear in his UCL and will require surgery, but the hope is for no need of Tommy John Surgery and instead a bracing surgery that will have a 6-week recovery time.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.